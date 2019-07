MEGHAN Markle isn’t safe from criticisms even if she’s part of the royal family now. Ever since news hit that she was in a relationship with Prince Harry, she has been called nasty by Donald Trump, labeled as difficult for being ambitious and was pitted against her in-laws by the media.

Recently, she was mom-shamed for the way she carried baby Archie and was criticized for not interacting much with Kate Middleton during a family outing.

Despite it all, Meghan hasn’t responded to all the negativity until now.

At The Lion King premiere in London, she spoke with acclaimed musician Pharrell Williams about how difficult it can be after Pharrell offered some kind words to the royal couple.

"So happy for your union. Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on,” he said.

Meghan replied, “Thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

In light of all the negativity, Meghan told the editor of The Economist in March this year that she gave up social media.

“My personal decision is to not feed into negativity and [to] be more cause-driven, action-based. For me, it’s a tricky one because I’m not part of any of that. I don’t look at it. Sorry, no.”

Instead of dwelling in all the hate, Meghan is focusing on other projects such as reading up about the state of economy and being a guest editor for British Vogue.