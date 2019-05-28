Mount Everest climbers queue for the summit

A VIDEO clip posted recently showed what is now a common sight at the world’s tallest mountain — a queue of climbers making their way to the summit of Mount Everest.

Tendi Sherpa filmed the clip on Thursday (May 23) showing climbers on Hillary Step, which is a near vertical rock formation below the summit.

“As Hillary Step is quite exposed on a mix of rock, ice, cliff, and thin ridgeline usually it gets quite crowded with climbers coming up for summit and going down for the last camp. Through this video you can see the Hillary Step and the whole thin ridgeline between the south summit and the Hillary Step. You can see the climbers coming up from near south summit and some climbers going down through the Hillary Step,“ Tendi Sherpa told Reuters in an email.

On Saturday (May 25), two days after the clip was filmed, British climber Robert Fisher died after he became too weak to descend.

Fisher, 44, was the eighth climber to die on the world’s tallest mountain and the 18th in Nepal’s Himalayas during the current climbing season.

Hiking officials attributed most of the deaths to weakness, exhaustion and delays on the crowded route to the 8,850m summit.

Fisher died in the so-called ‘death zone’ known for low levels of oxygen on descent from the summit.

Mount Everest can also be climbed from Tibet and casualties have been reported from there as well this season. — Reuters

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9rWro1ZcR0