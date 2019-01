AN UNFORTUNATE leak from a WeChat account had actress Emma Maembong, 26, on the defensive after she was criticised for having her photos taken without her tudung or headscarf.

The actress has apologised to fans on Instagram over the photos. Supportive fans said she was unfairly attacked for merely being photographed without her headscraf and in the company of someone close to her.

The Kau Yang Terindah actress said the photos were taken recently but she still wears the headscarf.

“I want to apologise for my carelessness. It was my fault, not my friends, my family or anyone else. Please don’t blame others for something I did. I’m sorry,” she wrote on Instagram.

She has 3.4 million followers on Instagram. Her fans divided between shock and support.

“I admired @emma_maembong so much bcs she’s one of my fav artist + she’s an amazing businesswoman but the rumours left me speechless & disappointed. Its okay, at least she admitted her mistakes and she’s already apologised,” commented a young woman on Twitter.

“U break my heart #EmmaMaembong . We r done,” said one male Twitter user.

Many defended the actress and said she had the right to do whatever she wanted to.