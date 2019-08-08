New Disney show pits Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as hawker stall rivals

MANY of us grew up watching the antics of Mickey Mouse and his friends. This time around, the gang will be heading to Asia!

In the new animated short series named Mickey Go Local, the audience get to see Mickey and gang experience Malaysian and Singaporean culture.

Mickey Go Local from Disney will feature six episodes showcasing the beloved Disney characters experiencing local culture such as food and traditional clothes.

“We are committed to creating locally appealing stories that are relevant to our fans. The Mickey Go Local animated shorts are the first time our beloved characters are seen enjoying South-east Asia’s charms, providing heartwarming moments for kids and families,” said Amit Malhotra, Disney’s country head for Singapore and Malaysia.

The first episode Master Hawker puts Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as hawker rivals vying for Goofy’s attention (and money).

Mickey fans his satay while Donald in the store next to him is expertly tossing his roti canai.

Goofy, who smelled all the good food, was fed well until he resembled a huge ball. Unfortunately, both Mickey and Donald didn’t check whether Goofy could pay up!

While the design of the beloved cartoons have changed slightly, the new Disney short still brings back childhood memories.

The new episodes will premiere on Disney Channel Asia’s YouTube page and Astro Disney Channel (Ch 615) every month until January 2020.