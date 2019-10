SCIENTISTS at the University of Richmond, in Virginia, trained rats to drive cars and collect food in research that suggests rodent brains are more capable than previously thought.

Tiny cars were created from plastic food containers with three metal bars acting as a steering wheel that could be gripped by paws.

Six female and 11 male rats were trained to seek an edible treat this way, with researchers placing Fruit Loop cereal pieces at increasingly distant points to test whether the rats could learn to drive.

The study also indicated that the process of learning a new skill seemed to relax the animals. — Reuters