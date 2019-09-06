Nicki Minaj announces retirement to focus on family

NICKI Minaj, largely known for her hits such as ‘Super Bass’, surprised fans when she announced her retirement from the music scene.

The 36-year-old Grammy-nominated musician is engaged to music executive Kenneth Perry and tweeted that she wanted to focus on family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” she wrote.

“I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain’t nobody checkin me.”

The line is a reference to her collaboration with Alicia Keys in their 2012 hit remix ‘Girl on Fire.’

Throughout her decade-long illustrious career, Minaj has been nominated for 10 Grammy, earned a Guinness World Record in 2017 for most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a solo female artist and won five MTV Video Music Awards.

According to The Guardian, she was certified earlier this year by the Recording Industry Association of America as the first female rapper to officially sell 100 million albums and singles.

After releasing a single entitled ‘Megatron’ in June 2019, she said a fifth studio album was in the works.