THE final season of Game of Thrones was met with a fierce backlash from some rabid fans, with some criticizing the lack of episodes for a proper sendoff.

The backlash also resulted in a petition to redo Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, had previously told The New York Times she wasn’t surprised at the backlash but found the petition disrespectful.

Her co-star, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister voiced similar sentiments regarding the Season 8 backlash.

At the recent Con of Thrones fan convention in Nashville, Coster-Waldau said there was always a backlash every season and it was amazing that fans really cared enough about the show to start a petition asking for a rewrite.

“The only thing I’ll say is that for anyone to imagine or to think that the two creators of this show are not the most passionate, the greatest, the most invested of all, and to for a second think that they didn’t spend the last 10 years thinking about how they were gonna end it, is kinda silly,” he said.

“And also know that they (creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) too read the comments, and even though you sit on your own and go, ‘F*cking stupid writers! Assholes ’ ... they really, like everyone on Game of Thrones ... and there are thousands, we worked our asses off to make the best show we could for the ending.”