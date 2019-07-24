Original Blade star Wesley Snipes tells fans he’s “all good” with reboot

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali made a surprise announcement during this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con that he would be playing the half-vampire vampire hunter character Blade, aka Eric Brooks.

Wesley Snipes, who originally played the iconic character in the Blade films, which came out in the late 90’s and early 00’s, told fans who lost their minds about the reboot to “Chillaaxx.”

Blade is a half-vampire who hunts other vampires. Due to his half-human side, he could walk in the daylight, hence his nickname of ‘Daywalker’. The films are also quite violent and all three films received an R rating, which is generally given to more adult-oriented movies.

In a statement provided by his rep, Snipes promised that he’s “all good” with the series’ reboot.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx.

“Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan.

“Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together.

“Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that a Blade reboot will not be part of the upcoming MCU Phase 4 of movies scheduled to come out in the next two years.

“We have, for years, wanted to find a new way into Blade. We love that character. We love that world.

“Now with Doctor Strange and the supernatural elements coming into the MCU, it felt like we could definitely start exploring that.

“Mahershala wanted to come in and meet with us, and when Mahershala Ali wants to meet, you take the meeting.

“I think he had just come off of his second Academy Award, and we were talking very polite and he was talking about what a fan he is. And then he just cut right to it and was like ‘Blade.’ And we were like, ‘Yes.'”