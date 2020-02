DO u remember the last time you were involved in an argument with a friend or colleague?

There would probably have been a lot of shouting. But an argument between two Ipoh police officers resulted in one of them drawing out their weapons.

The incident which happened in Ipoh’s Pekan Baru police station on Feb 17, saw a Lance Corporal pointing her pistol at a colleague after a heated argument.

World of Buzz reported that the incident happened right at the counter - the place where people come in to make a police report.

Fortunately, the gun was holstered back before anything untoward incident occurred.

Perak Police Cheif Datuk Razarudin Husaid confirmed the incident, stating that an internal investigation will be launched, although both officers are still on duty.