PETALING JAYA: A 16-year-old student from Bukit Mertajam is said to have committed suicide due to alleged bullying by his teachers.

The boy named S. K Logamitraa (pix) was claimed to have been suffering from depression due to the torment he received in school.

David Marshel who’s the Tamilar Kural President said: “The boy had appealed to be transferred to a better class since the start of the new school session. He was in the second last class in school.”

The boy’s request which went unheeded resulted in unnecessary reprimands by his teachers. As an example, Logamitraa was forced to take off his trousers for being too tight and was made to wear shorts for the rest of the day. In another incident, the victim’s favourite keychain was alleged to have been confiscated for being “sharp”.

The State Education Department Director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad has refused to comment on the matter, saying the matter should be left to the police for investigations.

The Seberang Prai ACP Nik Roz Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid has said that post-mortem results have ruled out foul play.