A CONTRACTOR decided last year to completely seal off all windows with cement after his house was broken in twice two years ago.

Bernama visited the special single storey link house here and found the hall was quite dark and was well ventilated with an exhaust fan.

The house owner, Mohamad Hanif Allay Pitchay, 42, came out to switch on the light to show an ordinary looking home except it was quite dark initially.

He said he bought the original house in Taman Koperasi in 1996 near here with windows like other normal looking houses but he decided to permanently close up all windows after suffering losses of valuables and a motorcycle to thieves.

“Actually the idea to renovate the house without windows came from my mother, Habsah Mohd Gani who considered it an arduous task to keep a house with windows clean.

“So I decided to do away with all windows to keep out the dust and the chore of cleaning curtains as well,” he told Bernama recently.

He took the opportunity to also renovate his corner lot residence by another 20 ft and 16 wide to accommodate two living rooms, two bathrooms and five bedrooms including a mini office as well as a kitchen for more than RM100,000.

He said he is now happier with his unique looking house in the neighbourhood.

Mohamad Hanif who lived with his 72-year-old mother, has been received curious visitors to check out his house without windows.

“I have installed a heat absorbent technology material on the roof to remove heat and the house is amply served by several exhaust fans,” he said.

Mohamad Hanif said as a safety precaution, he also installed a closed-circuit television (CCTV) to detect the presence of intruders all around the house. — Bernama