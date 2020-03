SINGAPORE: “IF you pee, I will hit you,” the man said as he grasped the cat by the nape of its neck. He then slaps the animal on its hindquarters.

A woman filmed the 24-second clip which she uploaded on her Instagram story, which showed the man scolding and hitting a ginger cat for peeing on the floor.

The cat urinated even more upon being “punished” leaving a mess on the floor. However, the man continued to scold the cat for the rest of the video, even lifting the feline off the ground at the end of the clip.

The woman who was filming the video is heard laughing in the background.

Netizens expressed their anger at the act of cruelty towards the cat and have taken actions to report this incident to SPCA Singapore to help the cat from this situation.