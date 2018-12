A MAN with a prosthetic leg was pinned by his fallen motorcycle in Kluang for two days before he was rescued by a passer-by.

Tan Kek Wah, 79, was spotted by a Bangladeshi in a mud puddle on Sunday, more than 48 hours after he fell from his motorcycle in an oil palm estate. He was too weak to lift himself and the motorcycle.

His brother, Tan Chen Yau, 49, said Kek Wah used an artificial right leg and did not have the strength to lift his motorcycle.

“My brother did not get lost as he is well versed with the roads in the area which he has been using for more than 20 years,“ said Chen Yau.