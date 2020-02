IN an emotional Facebook post, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) thanked one of their top party leaders, Wan Azizah, for her service as Deputy Prime Minister.

They even took the opportunity to recall how Wan Azizah refused the position of Prime Minister even though she was the leader of the party with the largest amount of seats.

This Facebook post comes in light of the recent political fiasco, whereby leaders of various political parties have had simultaneous meetings - in what is believed to be an attempt to form a new government.