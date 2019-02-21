Police raid Teluk Intan restaurant after complaints of ‘Nasi Ganja’ high

TELUK INTAN: A cook and two restaurant workers were arrested here after several customers complained of fatigue and hallucinations. The customers had eaten at a nasi kandar restaurant on Sunday.

The State Health Department and the police conducted a raid on the restaurant at about 11.20am after receiving complaints.

The arrested men, aged 30 to 70, tested positive for opiates. One of the suspects was a Bangladesh national, police said.

Police also seized several types of dishes, including coconut sambal, mutton curry, fried chicken, bean sprouts and white rice which will be sent to the Chemistry Department, said Hilir Perak district deputy police chief Supt Yahaya Hassan.

“Also seized was a translucent plastic packet containing “kas-kas” (poppy seeds),” he added.