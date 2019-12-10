Pregnant 18-year-old beaten up by boyfriend and gang in Setapak

AN 18-year-old teen who is five months pregnant was beaten up by three guys and was left bleeding on the ground. The assault took place in the alley behind the Setapak Vocational College, Kuala Lumpur.

Shockingly, her boyfriend has been identified as one of the perpetrators.

She was left alone and bloodied and sought help from people at a shop near Wangsa Sari People’s Housing Project (PPR) around 2.30am.

According to Wangsa Maju Deputy Chief Officer, Superintendent Rajab Ahad Ismail, the shop worker was reluctant to send her to a hospital.

Fortunately, the residents in the neighbourhood offered aid and helped inform her parents before taking her to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment.

Based on investigations, the victim’s boyfriend picked her up with a bike around 9.30pm to go to Uptown Danau Kota.

Instead of going their usual road, the suspect made an excuse to use a different road in order to avoid roadblocks. They headed to the alley behind a college where they were suddenly blocked by two men.

The two men dragged the victim off the motorcycle and beat her up. Reports stated her face was swollen and she sustained a lot of injuries on the top of her head.

After a report lodged by the victim’s father, the police managed to identify and apprehend all three men for investigation.

“They admitted that they had to beat the victim up because she kept on pressuring the suspect to take responsibility for her pregnancy,” said Rajab.

Further investigation will be done according to Section 324 of the Penal Code and the case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for the next course of action.