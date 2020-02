WE were always told by our parents that playing video games is a waste of time and it would bring us nowhere.

But looking at how e-sports is taking over the world, our parents may actually be wrong. In fact, one e-sports athlete made so much money, he bought a brand new Ford Mustang.

His name is Faris Zakaria, a.k.a Soloz, and he’s known for streaming his Mobile Legends and PUBG gameplays. In fact, he was a national athlete for Malaysia at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila for the Mobile Legends event.

On Jan 28, he visited a Bangsar automobile store wearing flip flops where he saw the brand new Ford Mustang, and he bought it a week later.

Proving to everyone that gaming can actually turn you into a decent baller.