Reveal where Covid-19 patients visited, group tells Health Ministry

TENTERA Troll Kebangsaan Malaysia (TTKM), known for its humorous attacks on Malaysian politics, has put aside jokes to question the Health Ministry.

In a Facebook post last night, TTKM pointed out how the 26th Covid-19 patient has already infected 21 people with the virus. They then asked why the Health Ministry has not revealed the locations where patient 26 visited to the public?

TTKM proceeded to compare Singapore’s responses to the outbreak with Malaysia. Displaying an infographic from the Singapore Health Department, it showed the places where Covid-19 patients visited - drawing a conclusion from TTKM that Singapore is more transparent on the matter.

In addition to urging the KKM to reveal where patient 26 visited, TTKM also urged netizens to comment on KKM’s Facebook page to get the Ministry to come up with an answer.