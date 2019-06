RYAN Reynold’s Deadpool role showed us the witty, charismatic and funny side of the Canadian actor.

Deadpool gave Reynolds a way to express his creativity, and we can now see his ideas truly shine in social media advertisements.

His clever and personable Deadpool ads with the Deadpool Bob Ross parody and his collaboration with Celine Dion are fine examples.

Reynolds once again showed what he could do when he oversaw the creative direction for Aviation Gin, a brand he has a stake in.

One of the viral ads from Aviation Gin was a play on a fake Amazon product review by the user ‘Champ Nightengale’.

The review takes the readers on a hilarious journey by a satisfied customer. The ad on Twitter went viral with nearly 10,000 retweets and over 97,000 likes on Twitter.

On Instagram, the same post got more than 627,000 likes and counting.

“I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it,” Reynolds tweeted.

The review praises Aviation to be the “smoothest Gin I’ve ever tried” but wished “they’d provide some kind of warning about how much you’re supposed to have”.

“When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes!”

“I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I've always been sensitive to light) but also because I don't live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it's important to note, until that morning, I'd never met anyone named Linda.”

So, how does he come up with these creative ideas that appealed to a broad audience?

“I literally chew and blow bubbles with pop culture; I love pop culture so much,” Reynolds told Adweek.

“Deadpool loves pop culture the same way I do, so you really get to kind of stretch the boundaries of your own imagination and you get to do things you never thought possible, certainly in a marketing world.”

“That’s also what we do with Aviation. It’s, ‘How can we tackle something that is culturally relevant right now and play with it and have fun with it and be self-deprecating and not take ourselves too seriously?’”

One thing is for sure, he’ll be a a very good creative director or copywriter if his acting gig goes bust!