SCALPERS are making a killing by reselling the Blackpink In Your Area concert tickets for as much as 16 times more than the original price.

Due to overwhelming response, the K-pop girl group has added an extra show to its Malaysian tour in February.

As part of its BlackPink 2019 World Tour, it will hold an additional show on Feb 24, the day after its scheduled concert on Feb 23 at the Malawati Indoor Stadium in Shah Alam.

Ticket prices and zones remain the same as the first show, priced at RM273, RM373, RM483, RM573, RM673 and RM693.

Blackpint tickets will be available on the YG Entertainment official store on Shopee at discounted prices.

Fans are limited to two tickets per transaction.

Tickets will be available at https://shopee.com.my/ygentertainment.os

Besides Kuala Lumpur, the Blackpint 2019 World Tour titled In Your Area, organised by MacpiePro, will also include Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore and Taipei.

Blackpint members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa will performg their famous hits including Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, which peaked at No.55 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in June 2018.

The girls also set a record when the music video for that single hit 300 million views in 69 days, making them the fastest K-pop act to do so.