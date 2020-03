DUE to the Covid-19 panic buying, one Australian family purchased a 12-year supply of toilet paper. That amount of toilet paper would probably come in handy in Cipayung, Jakarta after a 6,000-liter septic tank truck exploded.

The truck belonged to a resident of the neighbourhood who runs a septic tank cleaning business from his home. Unsurprisingly, his neighbours were not too keen on having a poop and pee cleaning service near their homes.

The Indonesian fire department volunteered to help clean up the mess for the truck owner — an act which deserves a medal of the highest honour — however, the assistance was rejected by the businessman. He offered to clean up the mess himself.