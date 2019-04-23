Sex slave of Subang ‘ustaz’ lodges police report with wife

A WOMAN, 22, was a sex slave of a 48-year-old self-proclaimed ustaz in Subang for two years. She and the man’s 38-year-old wife lodged a police report against the man on Monday.

They also reported the ustaz to Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) for deviationist teaching.

“I was introduced to him by a family member as I had health problems two years ago,” the victim was quoted by Harian Metro as saying.

“The day after that, I started feeling that something was wrong when I kept thinking of him and wanted to live with him really badly.”

She said she became the man’s sex slave after being brought to his house in Subang, adding that she was trapped there for last two years.

“I was brought to his house in Subang to be treated, and I had sex with him because I wanted him to be my husband so badly,“ she said.

The woman claimed the man performed black magic on her using a “red oil”. “He has many followers, and they are very obsessive with his ‘teachings’,“ she said.

“I get weird requests from him everyday, including filming myself naked. More than 100 videos of me have been sent to him.

She rejected a request by the ustaz for a threesome with his wife. The woman approached the man’s wife to apologise and put an end to his crimes.

Gombak deputy police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said that the police are investigating the case. “We will also refer to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department as it involves nude videos,“ he said.