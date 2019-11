SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old Singaporean man faces a jail term of up to 10 years and fine, after admitting to having sex with his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

According to a report on the Asian News Network (ANN), the man said he initially treated the girl as his daughter, although it has not been verified yet if he is married to the latter’s mother.

He said the relationship gradually grew when text messages were exchanged between him and the girl.

On Jan 25, the man fetched the girl from her school and proceeded to drive to a multistorey carpark in Admiralty Drive, where they then had unprotected sex in the backseat.

The man, however, has maintained that the intercourse was consensual.

His fate will be determined by the Singapore court on Dec 23.