A SINGAPOREAN man has received widespread praise for his kind act when he offered his new home for Malaysians who work in Singapore as a place to stay during Movement Control Order (MCO) due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Siam Kia posted on Facebook that he will be offering his unit to Malaysians in Singapore for free as long as they do not mind living in an apartment with no flooring and no room doors.

He, however, added that the unit is equipped with electricity and water supply and he can provide portable light and fan.

Siam Kia said in the post that people can contact him as soon as possible and he would gladly lend a hand.