KUCHING: A 54-year-old father was stabbed in the back after refusing his son a cigarette at their home in Kampung Sejingkat here yesterday.

According to a source, the incident happened around 1am when the 23-year-old son woke his father who was sleeping in the living room for a cigarette.

“When the father refused, the suspect became furious and stabbed his father at the back before running away..

“The victim shouted for help from family members and was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital while the suspect was apprehended by neighbours.

“The suspect injured himself when he tried to escape by jumping into a river,” said the source.

The suspect was also taken Sarawak General Hospital for treatment. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Kuching District Police acting chief Superintendent Merbin Lisa said no police report has been made. — TheBorneoPost