STAN Lee would have been very proud.

His creation Spiderman is a very popular figure along Jalan Beserah in Pahang’s capital.

Not only donning the easily recognisable outfit, “Spidey” Mohd Azlan Mohd Ashari, 25, sells ‘Teh Tarik Avengers Tepi Jalan’ tea at his roadside stall that operates from 10am to 7pm daily.

“I bought the costume online from Penang state. I have three Spiderman costumes and one each for Mickey Mouse and Captain America, which I interchange to spruce things up.

“... but Spiderman is my true hero,” he told Bernama when approached at his stall.

He is very happy that the bold move is a hit with the people, especially children, all of whom want to take selfies and wefies with him, as well as a money spinner as business is very brisk.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” recorded the biggest worldwide opening over the weekend grossing $1.2 billion worldwide.

Stan Lee was a household name in the United States and was Marvel Comics’ primary creative leader. He died on Nov 12 last year at the age of 95.

Captain America also comes under the Marvel stable. — Bernama