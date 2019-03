SLABS of snow fell off from the rooftop of a butcher shop, creating a unique pattern in the eastern Turkish town of Eleskirt on Tuesday.

“It felt like an earthquake for a moment. When we got out we saw the snow falling off,“ shopowner Necdet Yazar, who runs a family business, told a local agency. He said a car was slightly damaged during the incident.

The incident took place after Monday’s snowfall. It was not immediately clear how the pattern occurred.

Eleskirt town has been hit by heavy snowfall for the past eight months.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rH5cVRvHcvM