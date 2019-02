AFRICAN swine fever virus has been found in a popular brand of frozen pork dumplings made in central China. The Xiangxi Food and and Drug Administration in Hunan province detected the virus in the dumplings made by Sanquan Foods.

Three samples taken from two supermarkets in Hunan’s Luxi county on Feb 9, according to news website Jiemian.com.

While the dumplings have been withdrawn from sale by online retailers, they’re still available on the shelves of stores in Beijing, Xi’an, Shenzhen, and Kunming, it said.

The Beijing News reported on Feb 17 that authorities in the Gansu province discovered the virus in several pork products. Sichuan-based producer Anjing Foods announced in January that traces of the disease were discovered in their meatballs.