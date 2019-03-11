Teen runs child prostitution ring on Facebook

POLICE smashed a child prostitution ring with the arrest of a 17-year-old who operated it through Facebook.

The operator, identified only as EGR, was arrested at a hotel in north Jakarta on March 7, according to a report by Kompas.

Tanjung Priok Port Police criminal investigation unit chief Adj. Comr. Moh Faruk Rozi said the teenager used the social media network to solicit for clients.

“A cyber-patrol team received information that the perpetrator offered prostitution services through a Facebook account under the name ‘Tasya Ayusari’,“ Kompas quoted Faruk as saying.

An investigator, who was sent to pose as EGR’s client, offered 4 million rupiah (RM1,160) for the services of a 15-year-old prostitute.

ERG was said to have fallen into a trap set by the police by bringing the victim to the underaged call girl to the hotel.

The teenager was said to have earned 500,000 rupiah (RM145) for each engagement. He has been under Indonesia’s 2007 law on human trafficking and the 2008 law on electronic information and transactions (ITE).

If convicted, he faces a maximum jail sentence of 15 years.