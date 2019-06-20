The Khans are taking over the Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’

KING Khan is also the King of the Jungle now that the Bollywood actor is set to lend his voice to the Hindi dub of Disney’s upcoming The Lion King remake.

Shah Rukh Khan will be voicing Mufasa alongside his own Simba, to be voiced by his son Aryan Khan.

The Bollywood star expressed his gratefulness to be able to lend his voice to a timeless Disney film together with his son via Twitter.

Both father and son collaborated on a film 15 years back voicing Mr Incredible and Dash, respectively, in The Incredibles, another Disney animated film.

Their latest Father’s Day post showed that they can’t wait to work together again!

According to NDTV, the original film holds a special place for the Khan family.

"The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts.

“As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son - Simba.

“The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam (Khan’s youngest son) is going to watch this," said Khan in a statement.

The Hollywood remake features a star studded cast featuring Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and many others.

The Lion King will be released in cinemas on July 19, coinciding with the original film’s 25th anniversary.