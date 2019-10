CAN you smell what The Rock is cooking?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has announced on his social media channels that he’s set to make an appearance in WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown! premiering on Fox this Friday!

“FINALLY... I come back home to my @WWE universe,” he wrote under an Instagram video montage of his wrestling career.

“I’ve been quite the lucky SOB to have such a transcendent career above and well beyond my wildest of dreams. I’ve been blessed with many honors over the years, but none greater than that of being #thepeopleschamp.”

“And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show.”

The confirmation of his return is a big deal although it’s just for a night because he announced last summer on Live with Kelly & Ryan that he had hung up his wrestling boots for good.

"I miss wrestling. I love wrestling. I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have a wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish,” he told the hosts.

"But there's nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone."

According to WWE, they have also promised the appearance of “a host of other WWE Hall of Famers” such as Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Lita, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Sting, Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler and Mark Henry.