A MEN snuck into a mosque in Setapak and took off with a handbag that was left unattended as several women were praying.

A video of the incident at the Masjid Ibnu Abbas, Taman Ibukota in Setapak was uploaded onto social media yesterday and has gone viral.

The thief walked into the mosque at about 6.20am. He snatched a handbag and ran.

The women were praying when the man wandered in and stole the handbag. Three of the women gave chase, but the thief managed to get away.

The victim lost an iPhone, RM20, a prayer book and spectacles. She lodged a report at the Setapak police station.

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/inforoadblockjpjpolis/videos/933268063548386/