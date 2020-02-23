This man spends RM3k a month because he suffers from a flesh-eating disease

NECROTISING faciitis is a medical condition where an infection occurs that results in the death of soft body tissue. People who suffer from this disease normally end up having red-purplish skin, and experience severe pain, vomiting and fever.
A 51-year-old man from Cheras, Mohd Fadli, is currently suffering from this disease for more than a year and his family spends close to RM3,000 one month.
Fadli’s son Mohd Shafeqal says his family have spent RM30,000 in medical expenses for his father.
“They do dressing twice a week, and we spend RM420. The government clinic doesn’t provide Aquacell and Medihoney. We have to buy those with our own money,“ Shefeqal told theSun.
He added, this disease is curable, but because his father is diabetic, his wounds will take a lot of time to heal.
“He needs good food, exercise and rehabilitation. We aim to raise another RM20,000 so that we can cover his rehab costs,” he said.
Those interested in donating funds to help Mohd Fadli battle his condition can make a deposit to Mohd Shafeqal Mohd Fadli’s CIMB account.
7049 536 592
MOHD SHAFEQAL MOHD FADLI
CIMB BANK
+60168681850
Hi all, My dad was diagnosed with Necrotising Fasciitis, Diabetes, Heart Failure & High Blood pressure (Hypertension) His feet require new dressing every 2 days. below is the cost of the dressing: Aquacell AG+ (10cm x 10cm): RM300 Bactigras (10cm x10cm): RM60 Medihoney Hydrocolloid Wound Filler Paste: RM60 His medical bills & other expenses will come up to RM3,000. The government clinic doesn't provide Aquacell and Medihoney. We have to buy those with our own money. He was diagnosed with Heart Failure, His is EF 24% and high blood pressure (Hypertension). because of the heart failure, he can't drink water more than one liter per day because of that he frequently get constipation. I had to quit my job to take care of him full-time as he needs someone to feed him, help him do some exercise and to perform other tasks. My brother, who doesn't earn much, is taking care of the expenses but it's not enough. All I'm asking is for some help. Every small contribution counts. deposit it to my account below: The most preferred way is to bank-in/deposit directly to me, so i can use the donation immediately to spend on his meds bill. 7049 536 592 MOHD SHAFEQAL MOHD FADLI CIMB BANK or to my Paypal Account (International Donnor) Payout email: pikonorida@gmail.com A post shared by Piko Norida (@piko.norida_) on Feb 22, 2020 at 10:15pm PST
