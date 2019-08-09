Toilet explodes after lightning ignites methane gasses in septic tank

REMEMBER to hold it in when it’s storming outside! A couple in Florida quite literally experienced a stinker when their toilet bowl exploded during a stormy day.

The cause of the explosion was due to methane gasses in the septic tank.

The father and son team from A-1 Affordable Plumbing Inc admitted that they have never encountered anything like that after they saw the destruction in the couple’s home.

During the stormy morning, lightning struck the lid of the septic tank that was only an inch underground.

That was enough to ignite the natural methane gas in the septic which travelled up to the sewer pipes and on to the toilet.

The explosion sent the porcelain throne flying ‘like a missile’ and it got embedded into the wall.

It took three hours for the plumbers to assess the damage. All the sewer piping, the septic lid and the whole toilet need to be replaced. According to USA Today, even parts of the windows blew out.

Luckily, no one was hurt. Just to be safe, don’t sit in the toilet when it’s storming outside!