Tony Stark’s lakeside cabin is up for rent!

AFTER suffering a huge defeat at the hand of Thanos (sorry, spoiler alert) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man a.k.a. Tony Stark retreated to a small lakeside cabin to mourn and brood.

While a galactic loss would be hard to relate to, who could say no to such as quiet retreat. Sometimes it’s just a really bad day and we want to escape to another place to recollect ourselves.

Well, the good news is Tony Stark’s beautiful cabin is a real thing and is up for rent in the US state of Georgia!

This discovery was made by Reddit user u/Brayud, who found the cabin on Airbnb. To prove that it’s the same cabin, he posted a picture of the front door next to a screenshot of the final scene in Avengers: Endgame in the same thread.

The catch? You’ll have to fork out a few thousand ringgit just to spend a night there.

The good news is that you may be able to spread the cost because the cabin can host up to six guests.

For almost US$335 (RM1,394), your gang gets to enjoy this cabin that comes with three bedrooms and bathrooms.

However, devout Marvel fans may be disappointed to find that the interior is not the same as the one seen in the movies.

The silver lining is knowing that the famous line “I love you 3,000” uttered by Tony Stark’s daughter happened in the four walls of this cabin.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users also pointed out that the cabin was more recently featured in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.