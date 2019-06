DRESSES that barely cover the skin definitely invite admiration and scorn. The latest celebrity to set the web on fire was Vietnamese model Ngoc Trinh, 29.

She turned heads when she stepped onto the Cannes red carpet in a sheer high-cut dress.

Unfortunately, her home country did not see this stunt favourably.



According to Vietnam Express, a government minister said that the look was “improper and offensive” and that it has “caused public outrage.”

While she shone at the Festival, she might be facing a heavy fine when she gets home!

This heavy criticism also comes as a surprise for some of her followers because the leggy model has worn skimpy outfits before.

A quick scroll of her Instagram posts show her in body hugging outfits.



Perhaps, the Vietnamese government felt that it was an embarrassing display for the country on a global event such as Cannes.

Irregardless, the Vietnamese model’s popularity have shot up worldwid as a result.