A PHOTO of a tourist, believed to be from China, helping her child to urinate into a rubbish bin in a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu has gone viral on the social media.

A Facebook user named Bonnie Wong shared the photo on her account.

“Usually I only read (about) how uncivilised mainland tourists are from posts that have gone viral on Facebook. But today, I personally witnessed it first-hand,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry, it did not cross my mind to talk to the tourist because I was stunned when I saw the incident.”

The post had drawn over 1,500 reactions 22 hours after it was posted.

There were comments that similar incidents had happened.