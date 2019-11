A 58-YEAR-OLD man who was excited to get be active again after recovering from a heart condition, died on his retunr to the badminton court.

Mazlan Mohammad was playing a badminton tournament in Paya Pulai, Segamat with some friends, in the Nov 27 incident.

According to friends of the victim, Mazlan was excited to return to the court after a heart bypass surgery five years ago. Mazlan’s optimism was evident because he even bought a pair of RM200 sneakers and a badminton racquet to prepare!

However, a friend noticed Mazlan looking a little pale a few minutes before the match and advised him to rest. Mazlan insisted he was fine and continued playing in the doubles match.

As he was returning a shot, he suddenly stopped and collapsed on the ground in a sitting position. The other players immediately rushed over and asked him to lie down, before calling for the ambulance.

Paramedics who arrived then confirmed that he died from a heart attack.

The police are currently investigating the case under sudden death.