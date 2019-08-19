Tuition teacher comes under fire over indecent tweet

PETALING JAYA: A tuition teacher has come under heavy fire after a tweet expressing a desire to have sex with his student.

The additional mathematics teacher posted a picture of his student revising with the caption: “Teringin nak f*k student sendiri (Want to f*k my student)”.

Netizens called him a paedophile as the student is a 16-year-old, Form Four student.

Although the student’s face was covered by an emoticon, many believe her identity will be revealed soon enough.

The teacher changed his profile picture and name on Twitter after his tweet went viral.

Fortunately, a Twitter user took a screenshot of the tweet before the teacher managed to make his account private.

Members of the public who know the student have been urged to alert her parents and report the teacher to the relevant authorities.