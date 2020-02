A CATHOLIC priest from the US state of Rhode Island is at the centre of a storm after suggesting that abortion is more heinous than paedophilia.

In an interview, Reverand Richard Bucci (pix) said that child sex abuse is a horrible thing, but it is unfair to compare paedophilia with abortion because he believes more children have been aborted than abused. He further clarified: “Paedophilia doesn’t kill anyone and this does.”

The Reverend expressed shock at people’s surprise regarding his stance, saying that the Roman Catholic Church holds the belief that unborn children have the rights of a person.