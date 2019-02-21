(Video) 1,000 drones light up Haikou to celebrate Lantern Festival

A THOUSAND illuminated drones flew in formation in southern China to celebrate the Lantern Festival on Tuesday (Feb 19) night.

The drones, deployed by Chinese Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) firm EHang Egret, created different 3D formations including a pelican, a lantern and Chinese characters of “Happy Lantern Festival” in the port city of Haikou.

EHang first made headlines in 2016 when it unveiled a passenger drone concept which it said would retail at up to US$300,000. The company broke the Guinness World Record in 2018 for most drones flown simultaneously in a 13-minute flight that involved 1,374 drones spread over a kilometre.

The Lantern Festival marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations. — Reuters

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/dw.digital/videos/360878564762173/?v=360878564762173