A video has gone viral of a snatch thief in Taman Midah, Cheras, who attacked a 15-year-old girl, continuously hitting the victim, before escaping with her handphone.

In the 9.05am incident on Oct 12, the snatch thief on a motorcycle came up behind her and yanked her shirt first. Once she was in his grip, he began hitting her and tried to grab her phone which was hung around her neck.

The incident was recorded by a witness and she could be heard screaming as she was assaulted. In the video, she could be seen crouching in an attempt to prevent her phone from being stolen while she withstood the hits.

According to China Press, the snatch thief finally managed to yank her phone. This caused her to fall onto the ground, injuring her palms and knees.

Fortunately, the police managed to apprehend the suspect around 11.30pm on Oct 16. The thief was a jobless 20-year-old man who has been involved in multiple robberies and drug cases back in 2016. A urine analysis also showed that he is a drug addict.

Based on this incident, it’s perhaps safer not to put our phones on display when we’re jogging or running in the park.