A THREE-metre long alligator broke into a home in Florida early Friday morning (May 31).

Clearwater police said in a statement that the reptile was first found by a newspaper deliverywoman at 3.29am in the morning thrashing around in the road. The alligator entered the home by breaking a window, knocking over a wine shelf in the kitchen and suffering minor cuts in the process.

The homeowner, police officers and trapper were unharmed.

Video and photos obtained by Reuters showed the alligator being ensnared and wrangled out of the home. “The alligator will be taken to a private location locally to rest and recover from what the trapper described as a traumatic experience for the gator,“ Clearwater police said in a statement. — Reuters