FORMER England captain David Beckham lent his voice, and borrowed a few others, as he helped launched a global appeal to end malaria on Tuesday (April 9).

Appearing in a short video, Beckham starts delivering his message in English before appearing to speak eight other languages as he urges viewers to add their voice to an audio petition demanding action against the disease.

The voices are not his own however, but instead comprise men and women from across the world, including a number of malaria survivors and doctors.

Malaria No More UK, the charity which created the video, said that film makers used “video synthesis technology” to make it look like Beckham was speaking Spanish, Arabic, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Swahili, Kinyarwanda and Yoruba.

Rather than a traditional petition of written signatures, the campaign entitled “Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live” asks people to visit their website and record the message ‘Malaria Must Die’.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgWBTC4O9Ew