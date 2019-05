A WILD bobcat climbed too high in Collier County, Florida on Thursday (May 9), reaching the very top of a power line pole, where it sat and sat, seeming to wonder how it would ever get back down.

The Florida Wildlife Commission responded, according to local media, using a cherry picker truck to get high enough to reach the spotted cat where it perched high above a road.

A worker used a long pole to prod the cat, first tapping its head and then nudging its sides.

Eventually, the cat decided it was time to go and scaled back down the pole, claws extended.

As it neared the ground, the cat jumped down and ran away. — Reuters