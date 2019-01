THE Golden Globes gave Queen musical “Bohemian Rhapsody” its top prize on Sunday in an unexpected victory over romance “A Star is Born,“ and named 1960s segregation-era roadtrip “Green Book” the best comedy or musical film.

In a night of upsets, Rami Malek won best drama actor for his role as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

He told journalists backstage: “There’s only one thing we needed to do and that was to celebrate Freddie Mercury in this film. He is a marvel, there is only one Freddie Mercury and nothing was going to compromise us giving him the love, celebration and adulation he deserves.”

Elsewhere, Glenn Close won for “The Wife” over presumed favorite Lady Gaga in “A Star is Born”.

Lady Gaga, whose role in the movie was her first lead part after a successful music career, won best original song for “Shallow.”

Backstage, she praised the film’s director, Bradley Cooper, for understanding the world of music so well, explaining: “I watch movies that have the music world in it and I go, like, ‘No, no, no, no. That’s not it.’ I instantly flag it right away and he just nails it. He nails it from the first moment of the film when you see him pop those pills, drink some gin and walk on stage and start playing guitar. It’s like, I fall right into it and there’s nothing that, there’s nothing about it that’s inauthentic.”

British actors Olivia Colman (”The Favourite”) and Christian Bale (”Vice”) took home the lead comedy movie acting awards.

Discussing her turn in the raunchy period piece, she said backstage: “Love scenes with women are much easier because in my head I wasn’t being unfaithful to my husband so it felt... kissing a man just feels awful because then you feel like you’re being very naughty. Kissing a woman is much more fun.”

Mexico’s Alfonso Cuaron won the Golden Globe for best director and, as expected, his lovingly shot semi-autobiographical movie “Roma” was named best foreign language movie.

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are the first major showbusiness awards in the countdown to the Oscars in Feb.

“Vice,“ a scathing political comedy about the rise to power of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, went into Sunday’s ceremony with a leading six nominations. But the film has proved divisive among audiences and critics and went home with just one for actor Bale.

In television, the big winners were Cold War spy thriller “The Americans,“ new comedy “The Kominsky Method,“ and limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.