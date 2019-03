BULGARIAN boxer Kubrat Pulev was at the centre of a storm after he forcibly kissed Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jenny SuShe, following his victory against Romania’s Bogdan Dinu in California on Saturday.

A video that has since gone viral, shows the 37 year-old grabbing and kissing SuShe after answering her final question.

Vegas Sports Daily released a statament on Monday (March 25) describing SuShe as the ‘victim of an unwanted, unexpected and unsolicited forceful kiss by Kubrat Pulev’.

The statement further read: “We are working around the clock with Jenny SuShe, and Pulev’s management team to further investigate the matter and determine appropriate steps/actions following this unfortunate event.

“’What happened to Ms. SuShe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage.”

In a statement posted on his Twitter account and sent to Reuters, Pulev said: “The reporter, Jenny, is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss.

“Later that night, she joined me and my other freinds at my post-fight celebration.

“On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other. There really is nothing more to this.” — Reuters