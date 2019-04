PART of a bridge over the Moju River in Brazil’s Para state collapsed early on Saturday (April 6), potentially affecting shipment of grains such as soybeans and corn through northern ports, local authorities and an agribusiness consultant said.

The bridge fell after it was hit by a boat, Governor Helder Barbalho said on Twitter, where he also posted videos of a large section of the bridge in the water. He said this was not the first time such an accident has occurred.

According to the official Agência Brasil news agency, two vehicles were crossing the bridge at the time of the collision.

According to rescue workers, no crew or documents from the boat that collided against the bridge were found on the scene. The number of casualties was unclear. — Reuters