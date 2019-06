TWO people remained missing after a bridge in a city in south-west China collapsed, taking two cars with it Chinese state media said yesterday.

The middle section of the Zijin bridge, a major bridge in Heyuan city, Guangdong, collapsed at 2.12am local time on Friday, according to reports.

The two people missing are the driver of an SUV surnamed Lu and a male passenger of a private Didi taxi, local media said. The Didi taxi driver surnamed Kuang, was rescued around eight minutes after the bridge collapsed.

Local media outlet The Paper reported Kuang, 44 years old, explained that his taxi window smashed as soon as the bridge collapsed, causing water to pour into his car. He then unbuckled his seatbelt and tried to haul his passenger out with him. But after failing in this attempt he became desperate and scrambled out himself.

State media said that an investigation into the cause of the bridge collapse is ongoing, adding that the 420m-long bridge was built in 1972. — Reuters