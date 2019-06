A CHEEKY monkey almost pulled down a woman’s dress as she posed for pictures with the primate.

Sarah Wijohn, 21, from New Zealand, was on a family holiday to Bali, Indonesia, to celebrate her 21st birthday when the group of relatives visited a forest on May 29.

The young woman sat on a wooden bench when one of the wild creatures climbed onto her lap. She smiled and tilted her head while her family took pictures.

But when they were almost finished and the monkey appeared to be stepping down, it suddenly turned back around and yanked down the top of Sarah’s black dress.

Onlookers burst out in laughter at the amusing incident and Sarah saw the funny side, laughing out loud and clutching her cleavage as the cheeky monkey scurried away.

Sarah’s mum Katrina said: ‘’We had a good laugh because of the monkey. Overall, our Bali stay has been amazing.’’

The unexpected incident was captured at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, which is the natural habitat of Balinese long-tailed Monkey. — Reuters